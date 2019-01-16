Automotive Stampings Market Analysis by Leading Manufacturers 2019 to 2023

Stamping (also known as pressing) is the process of placing flat sheet metal in either blank or coil form into a stamping press where a tool and die surface forms the metal into a net shape. Stamping includes a variety of sheet-metal forming manufacturing processes, such as punching using a machine press or stamping press, blanking, embossing, bending, flanging, and coining. This could be a single stage operation where every stroke of the press produces the desired form on the sheet metal part, or could occur through a series of stages. The process is usually carried out on sheet metal, but can also be used on other materials, such as polystyrene. The stamping process plays a major role in determining the efficiency of automotive body part production.

The worldwide market for Automotive Stampings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 35800 million US$ in 2023, from 31700 million US$ in 2017

Top Leading Companies are: Magna, Benteler International, Gestamp, Tower International, Martinrea International, Dura, Huada Automotive, Pacific Industrial, Skh Metals, KWD Automotive, Shiloh Industries, Hefei Changqing, JBM Group, Tianjin Motor Dies, Omax Auto, Yeshshree Press, EBP, Autocomp Corporation, Electromac, Goshen Stamping

Automotive Stampings Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Automotive Stampings Market Study:-

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Stampings Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Stampings, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Stampings, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Stampings, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Stampings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Stampings sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Automotive Stampings Market, by Types:

Cold Stamping

Hot Stamping

Automotive Stampings Market, by Applications:

BIW Parts

Chassis

Scope of Automotive Stampings Market:

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Automotive Stampings Market highlights following key factors:

A complete background analysis of Automotive Stampings industry, which includes an assessment of the parental Market. Emerging trends by segments and regional Markets. Significant changes in Market dynamics & Market overview. Market breakdown up to the second or third level. Market shares and approaches of key players in Automotive Stampings Market. Current and predictable size of Automotive Stampings Market from the perspective of both value and volume. Reporting and estimation of recent industry developments.

