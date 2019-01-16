Automotive Castings Market Production Status and Revenue 2019 to 2023

Casting is a manufacturing process in which a liquid material is usually poured into a mold, which contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape, and then allowed to solidify. The solidified part is also known as a casting, which is ejected or broken out of the mold to complete the process.

The worldwide market for Automotive Castings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 12000 million US$ in 2023, from 7800 million US$ in 2017

Top Leading Companies are: Texas Die Casting, Consolidated Metco, Endurance Group, Rockman Industries Inc, Ryobi Die-casting Inc, Alcast Technologies, Dynacast, Alcoa, Aisin Auto, Pacific Die Casting, Mino, Alu Die Casting, GF Automotive, Wotech, Dynacast, NORTHWEST DIE CASTING, Sibar, Ningbo Parison Die Casting, Sandhu Auto Engineers, Kinetic Die Casting Company, Ningbo Zhenhai Xinxie Machinery

Automotive Castings Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Automotive Castings Market Study:-

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Castings Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Automotive Castings, with sales, revenue, and price of Automotive Castings, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automotive Castings, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Automotive Castings market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Castings sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Automotive Castings Market, by Types:

Pressure Die Casting

Vacuum Die Casting

Squeeze Die Casting

Semi-Solid Die Casting

Automotive Castings Market, by Applications:

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

Scope of Automotive Castings Market:

Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Automotive Castings Market highlights following key factors:

A complete background analysis of Automotive Castings industry, which includes an assessment of the parental Market. Emerging trends by segments and regional Markets. Significant changes in Market dynamics & Market overview. Market breakdown up to the second or third level. Market shares and approaches of key players in Automotive Castings Market. Current and predictable size of Automotive Castings Market from the perspective of both value and volume. Reporting and estimation of recent industry developments.

